Wedbush Comments on Rocket Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,318,456. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 62,400 shares of company stock valued at $507,572 in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

