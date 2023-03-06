Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 7,560 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Kora Management LP boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 98.2% during the second quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,121,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,974 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of STNE opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $15.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About StoneCo

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More

