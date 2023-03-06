Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 1,599.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Domo were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domo by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $15.85 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.