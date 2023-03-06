Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 297.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $91,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE BMI opened at $123.77 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.