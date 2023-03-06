Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 9,932 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in EVgo during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVGO opened at $6.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.94. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

