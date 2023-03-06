Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 33.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,539,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 35.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

