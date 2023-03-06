Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $98,320.72 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,351.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE TDOC opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $77.50.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 567.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.96.
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
