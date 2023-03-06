SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Merus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($4.20) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a market cap of $870.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

