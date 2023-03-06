Societal CDMO, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCTL)

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Societal CDMO in a research report issued on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Smock expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Societal CDMO’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Societal CDMO’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.
Societal CDMO Price Performance
Shares of SCTL stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Societal CDMO has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Societal CDMO
About Societal CDMO
Societal CDMO, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms primarily focused on small molecules.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Societal CDMO (SCTL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.