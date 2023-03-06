Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $194.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

