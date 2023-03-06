Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.75.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Snowflake by 131.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

