Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $225.00 to $202.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.75.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.09. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

