Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a sector perform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $246.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.09.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

