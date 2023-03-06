SmileDirectClub, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The company has a market cap of $195.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.16. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

