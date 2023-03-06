Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Sells $536,229.84 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $536,229.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Phillip Paccione also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Phillip Paccione sold 561 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $24,083.73.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Cowen upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

