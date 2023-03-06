Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) COO Sells $569,196.64 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $569,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,762.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Weinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $355,362.87.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $45.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading

