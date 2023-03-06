SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $130,350.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $134.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $270.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

SiTime Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SiTime by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SiTime by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

