SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $130,350.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $134.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $270.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
