Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $162.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.