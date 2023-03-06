Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 911,402 shares in the company, valued at $18,228,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 31,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $404,550.00.

Samsara Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $19.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.92. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.