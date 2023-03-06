Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $136,372.50 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.
- On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25.
- On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75.
- On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $121,009.75.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50.
- On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.
Institutional Trading of Salesforce
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
