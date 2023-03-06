Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $136,372.50 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total value of $136,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total value of $118,225.75.

On Friday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25.

On Monday, February 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $123,126.75.

On Friday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $121,009.75.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $123,409.50.

On Monday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $122,873.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $123,177.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

