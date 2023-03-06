Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Rush Enterprises worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 94.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $595,059.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $552,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,059.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $329,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

