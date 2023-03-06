Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC analyst J. Stringer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter. Needham & Company LLC currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Needham & Company LLC also issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RYTM stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

