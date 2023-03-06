Reviewing International Consolidated Companies (INCC) and Its Peers

International Consolidated Companies (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare International Consolidated Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A 0.00 International Consolidated Companies Competitors $1.08 billion $74.60 million 924.71

International Consolidated Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than International Consolidated Companies. International Consolidated Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Companies N/A N/A N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors -2.63% -20.05% -0.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares International Consolidated Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.7% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of International Consolidated Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Consolidated Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Consolidated Companies Competitors 742 3860 5982 104 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.15%. Given International Consolidated Companies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Consolidated Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

International Consolidated Companies rivals beat International Consolidated Companies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About International Consolidated Companies

International Consolidated Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of venture capital funding for qualified projects in the expanding legal cannabis industry. It focuses on acquiring and expanding businesses that offer services and technologies to assist medical marijuana growers and patients. The company was founded by Antonio F. Uccello III on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

