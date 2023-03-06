Reviewing 3M (NYSE:MMM) & Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) and Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for 3M and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 3 9 0 0 1.75 Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

3M currently has a consensus target price of $125.92, suggesting a potential upside of 13.18%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Assure.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 16.88% 39.72% 12.46% Assure -19.19% -19.65% -11.23%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares 3M and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3M has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3M and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $34.23 billion 1.79 $5.78 billion $10.15 10.96 Assure $3.52 million 25.72 -$15.04 million ($0.08) -19.13

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

3M beats Assure on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment includes electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Consumer segment covers consumer healthcare, home care, home improvement, and stationery and office products, such as consumer bandages, braces, supports, respirators, cleaning products, retail abrasives, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions. The Corporate and Unallocated segment refers to special it

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

