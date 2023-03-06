Research Analysts Set Expectations for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PMV Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.