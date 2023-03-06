Research Analysts Set Expectations for Macy’s, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Macy’s in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Macy’s stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Macy’s by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.