Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mayville Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 89.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the second quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $4,149,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mayville Engineering
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
