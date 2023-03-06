Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch expects that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Berenberg Bank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$56.99 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.39. The company has a market cap of C$25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,645,102.53. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

