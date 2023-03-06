Raymond James Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $68.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $58.12 on Friday. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at $22,546,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at $22,546,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 9,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $521,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,790 shares of company stock worth $8,749,687. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Natera by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natera by 20.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natera by 215.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Natera by 80.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

