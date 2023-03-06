Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SmileDirectClub, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

