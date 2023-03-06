Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Lifted by Analyst

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report released on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 22.7% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 83,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 291,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 45.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $75,247.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 91,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,192.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,278.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,601.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,104 shares of company stock valued at $299,522 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

