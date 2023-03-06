Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Reduced by Analyst

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lumos Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.98). The consensus estimate for Lumos Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($4.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.86) EPS.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.