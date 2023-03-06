Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Mondee Holdings, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:MOND)

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mondee in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Mondee’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mondee’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mondee in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Mondee in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MOND opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. Mondee has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

