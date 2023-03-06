Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SciPlay Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SciPlay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for SciPlay’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCPL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

SciPlay Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

SCPL opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 1,671.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.