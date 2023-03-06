Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Perficient in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Perficient’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Perficient Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Perficient

PRFT stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

