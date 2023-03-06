Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,469,000 after acquiring an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,553,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 382,680 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

