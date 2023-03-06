Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of -231.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

