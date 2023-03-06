National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in National Vision by 112.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Guggenheim raised their price target on National Vision to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on National Vision from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other National Vision news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.50. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $45.86.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

