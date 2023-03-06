Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

MEG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Shares of MEG opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $639,395.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,816,772.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 948,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,816,772.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at $47,517,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,272 shares of company stock worth $6,798,617. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

