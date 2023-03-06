MML Investors Services LLC Sells 291 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $219.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.95. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.39 million. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $8,314,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.35.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.