MiMedx Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDXG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.60. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 444,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $170,042. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

