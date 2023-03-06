Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 224.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,025,000 after buying an additional 3,112,649 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Macy’s by 369.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

