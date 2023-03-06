Macy’s, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,320,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.