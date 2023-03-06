Luxfer Holdings PLC Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LXFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday.

Luxfer Stock Up 0.8 %

Luxfer Increases Dividend

LXFR stock opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $433.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 142.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 619.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $147,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.