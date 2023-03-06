Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.81.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.73 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $238.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.62. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.