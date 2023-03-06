Life Time Group (LTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $95,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

