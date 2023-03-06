Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $218,587.20.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $227,388.72.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32.

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $70.81 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 221.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.