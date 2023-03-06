Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Inter & Co, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

INTR stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 64,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

