Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Inter & Co, Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance
INTR stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on INTR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
