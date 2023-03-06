Insider Selling: Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) VP Sells 1,620 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $123.77 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 39.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 576.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.