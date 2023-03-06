Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Financial Review

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and NWTN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $114.08 million 0.75 -$256.01 million ($0.64) -0.20 NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

NWTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 2 0 0 2.00 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and NWTN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -268.05% -49.11% -36.77% NWTN N/A N/A -8.54%

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of NWTN shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ideanomics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NWTN beats Ideanomics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital business units. Ideanomics Mobility provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity. Ideanomics Capital offers financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

